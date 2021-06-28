Scarlett Johansson, the first and original Black Widow, is officially signing off.

Marvel fans will no longer see Johansson again after the release of the upcoming movie, "Black Widow." The MCU flick serves as the first and last standalone film the actress made for the franchise.

Before officially ending her decade stint, Johansson sat down for an interview on "Good Morning America" to talk about the bittersweet ending.

On Monday, the 36-year-old actress told the show that she had "incredible" years with her Marvel family. As she will no longer appear in any future movies - at least for now - she revealed how much she will miss seeing them every 18 months or two years to create another MCU flick.

Despite that, Johansson said she feels happy to be part of the growing family.

"But I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we've done so far, so yeah... like I said, it's bittersweet," she said.

Her character originally died in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" when she sacrificed herself to save Clint Barton.

The "Black Widow" film will serve as a prequel to it and will tell the story about her working for S.H.I.E.L.D before becoming one of the founding members of the Avengers.

Scarlett Johansson Says "No Spoilers, Please!"

Although she is the main star of the film, she revealed that her husband Colin Jost does not want to hear spoilers about the film.

According to the actress, her husband did not even want to know who was on the set of the film.

"I always tell people that... I'm like, 'You don't really want to know. There's so few surprises these days, just have the patience and sit through the movie, and enjoy the ride," she said, before adding that the movie is truly full of surprises.

She revealed the same sentiments during her appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast.

Meanwhile, the film might introduce her successor in the next phases. The first official trailer of the standalone film gave the first glimpse to Natasha's sister, Yelena, who trained for the K.G.B.

Scarlett Johansson's last MCU film "Black Widow" will arrive in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9.

