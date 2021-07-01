Is Biz Markie Dead? Rapper’s Wife To Make A Statement [FULL STORY]

The rumors of Biz Markie's death quickly spread on social media but were quickly denied by his wife.

Sportswriter and reporter Brandon Robinson stirred panic for the Twitter community with his tweets about the rapper.

"Praying for the family of Biz Markie," Robinson tweeted out a series of updates about the rapper's current status in the hospice.

Later on, the reporter posted a quote tweet about how Markie might not survive through the weekend. Revealing his sources as people from "within Biz Markie's circle," and "a family associate."

Regrettably I’ll add, some within Biz Markie’s circle have shared that the rapper may not make it through the weekend.



Please keep he and his family in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/7ayLefSE4w — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 1, 2021

However, American journalist Rolan Martin countered the fake news with his tweet, saying that he's been in contact with Markie's wife, Tara.

I am ON THE PHONE right now with @BizMarkie's wife at 1:14 am EST. He HAS NOT PASSED AWAY. So PLEASE STOP IT! She says this is hurtful to all of his family. Folks, I'm a JOURNALIST. I'm not gonna pass on BS. I'll let you know what I KNOW FOR CERTAIN. #BlackOwnedMediaMatters — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021



According to Martin, Tara said all the rumors about the rapper's death are hurtful to their family and confirmed that he is not dead.

Biz Markie's Representative Claims Rapper is "Getting Better" Under Medical Care

Rumors about Biz Markie's death have finally died down.

Credible sources release statements from the rapper's management.

Rolling Stone reached out to the rapper's representative, saying, "Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible."

The artist underwent rehabilitation after suffering from a stroke in April. In 2010, he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and had been taking medication ever since.

During the previous year, the 57-year old rapper had been hospitalized in Maryland for undisclosed reasons. But, it is assumed to be related to his diabetes.

At that time, his manager- Jenni Izumi-said that their team will remain optimistic about the outcome of the rapper's treatment.

"RIP Biz Markie" Trends on Twitter, Confused Fans Express Their Fondest Memories of Rapper

Unaware of the actual status of the rapper, Biz Markie fans had flooded Twitter with their well-wishes.

The Twitter community tweeted out their "Rest In Peace" as the fake news of Biz Markie's death spread to the public.

Rest In Peace to Biz Markie. pic.twitter.com/DH7lfjMOmc — Boss (@_ValTown_) July 1, 2021

Many expressed their disbelief and grief about the idea of Biz dying; one person said, "Damn Rest In Peace to Biz Markie we can't keep losing legends like this."

Damn Rest In Peace to Biz Markie we can’t keep losing legends like this pic.twitter.com/fg3ZIEzFGM — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 1, 2021



American actor Elijah Wood had also been fooled as he posted a photo of the rapper with the caption "Biz Markie?! Aww man. RIP and love to his family."

