Kim Kardashian Broke Another Vatican Rule Besides Wearing 'Indecent' Dress? 'KUWTK' Star Speaks Out

Over the past few days, Kim Kardashian was heavily criticized after wearing a white see-through dress while travelling around Vatican City in Europe. More recently, the reality star is speaking out to explain her side.

Kardashian took to her Instagram account to explain her side. In a series of photos posted, she wrote, "Don't worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel's."

In one photo, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star can be seen wearing a baggy black leather coat over her controversial outfit.

Following this, many fans took to the comment section to point out Kardashian also broke another rule while inside the churches she visited.

Kim Kardashian broke another rule?

Many fans were outraged when they saw photos of the reality star posing inside St. Peter's Basilica and Sistine Chapel. They mentioned that they could not take pictures inside the Catholic buildings and think Kardashian used her "privelege" to do so.

"How is it possible that you are able to take a picture inside the chapel while the rest of us can't? This is a bit disrespectful and more like a privelege to me." one commented.

"Everyone else was told not to take pictures inside the Vatican because it will interfere with the paintings but you can?" another one wrote.

Is Kim Kardashian still disrespectful even though she covered up?

Fans are still arguing over Kardashian's controversial dress even though she explained that she covered it up. Many still believe that she's "disrespectful."

"I love you Kim but this is so inappropriate. I know your brand is wearing the least amount of fabric but for us catholics this is a sacred place. The fact that you could care less is beyond me." one wrote.

"Sorry Kimmy, I find you disrespectful in your poses and choice of clother. This is a revered religious place of worship. Do better," one commented.

Other people also pointed out her group photo in front of the altar, saying it's inappropriate to pose in the crucifix.

Is it allowed to take photos inside as Kim Kardashian did?

Many believe tourists can't take photos and videos inside the Sistine chapel because flash photography can affect the quality of the paintings painted on the wall and ceilings.

This is not the case. According to Mental Floss, the management prohibits anything that documents inside the chapel for decades now, and it's because Nippon Television Network Corporation in Japan has the exclusive rights for the documentation.

Nippon TV was the highest bidder to restore Michaelangelo's artworks inside the chapel, making them the only management allowed to take photos and videos.

However, according to The New York Times, Nippon TV's exclusivity expired three years following the restoration, but photography and video are still banned up to this date.

