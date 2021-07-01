Iggy Azalea Witnessed How Controlled Britney Spears Was, Says Jamie Spears 'Tried to Control' Her AS WELL

Iggy Azalea was heavily criticized for not speaking up when Britney Spears revealed the horrors of her conservatorship. More so when the two have worked together in the past. Turns out those were the times Iggy Azalea personally witnessed how restricted Britney was - and she's no longer staying silent about it.

Iggy Azalea is now speaking out to support Britney Spears after being called out. She did not hold anything back.

To support her onetime collaborator right now, she put it out there that none of what Spears have so far revealed to the public is exaggerated, even though sometimes they sound so ridiculously incredible it appears impossible.

According to Iggy, she's "personally witnessed" abusive behavior from Spears' father.

In a Twitter post with the #FreeBritney hashtag, Azalea said Spears' heartfelt court testimony seeking to end the legal arrangement allowing her father's management of her affairs should be believed and should already be treated as enough. The fact that the judge is still not convinced is riling Iggy up.

"But that's not the case today with the judge so I am here to back her up," Azalea wrote on her social media account."It's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life," she added.

"This should be illegal. I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying," she emotionally wrote.

It can be remembered that Iggy Azalea was only one of the very artists who was lucky enough to work with the pop icon in recent years, or in other words, while Britney is already placed under conservatorship. The two of them joined forces on the lackluster track "Pretty Girls" back in 2015.

According to Iggy, this collaboration enabled her to see how controlled the pop star was. She was not just being controlled for her financial decisions for the last 13 years, but only on small personal decisions that no longer feel justifiable by the conservatorship.

"I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?" Azalea wrote.

What is more interesting apart from her supporting Britney is that she also said Jamie Spears has used similar controlling tactics on her - by waiting the last minute to have her sign an NDA or not go onstage with the pop-star. Iggy said Britney Spears' father appears very well-versed to having people do something under duress.

