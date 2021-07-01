Ghislaine Maxwell Feels She’s Owed Her Freedom Too, Like Bill Cosby — Here’s Why

In the wake of Bill Cosby's release from jail, another high-profile person is also demanding to be released as well.

On Wednesday, Bill Cosby was free after his conviction was overturned.

Now, Jeffrey Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, says she also deserved to be released due to an alleged similar technicality to the former Hollywood actor.

The ex-socialite is currently held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

Since a prosecutor once allegedly "promised Epstein when he pleaded guilty that they would not prosecute" Maxwell, she feels she's owed her freedom.

According to her lawyer David Oscar Markus who wrote in the New York Daily News, Epstein pleaded guilty and struck a bargain with prosecutors in Miami.

"In exchange for pleading guilty in state court, the US attorney's office agreed that it would not prosecute any of his alleged co-conspirators."

"This is in black and white: 'the United States ... will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein."

Markus believes that the government must stay true and hold their end of the alleged bargain with the disgraced financier.

There has been a lot of criticism about the said deal, but the lawyer said that it is a contract that Epstein and the US government entered into "knowingly and voluntarily."

Ghislaine Maxwell is being accused of being one of Epstein's co-conspirators from several years ago.

Until now, she continues to declare her innocence and is set to stand trial in November.

Like Bill Cosby's case, the New York prosecutors also want to use Ghislaine Maxwell's depositions against her even though the government said there wouldn't be any charges.

Markus explained, "The trial court, just like the trial court and intermediate appellate court in Cosby's case, has agreed to let the government out of its deal."

Ghislaine Maxwell Should Be Given Same Treatment to Cosby, If Convicted

The lawyer said that the case against Ghislaine Maxwell "is extremely weak."

That's because it is based on old, specifically 25-year-old, "un-corroborated allegations" claims made only after Jeffrey Epstein met his demise.

Markus suggests that a jury should "reflect those flimsy and stale charges."

But once Ghislaine is convicted, she should be allowed to appeal for the same reason Bill Cosby did, and prosecutors should have to live up to the deals they make.

