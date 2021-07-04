Tyrese Gibson recently disclosed the truth behind his feud with Dwayne Johnson and how things became better now.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise's fans feel something is missing on "F9" since Johnson did not join the latest film of the saga. Some people do not find his absence surprising, though, as The Rock was once accused of breaking the family by feuding with the cast members.

Apart from his infamous misunderstanding with Vin Diesel, he also once feuded with Tyrese during "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw."

A few years after the beef occurred, Gibson himself addressed the issue and revealed that they are both on good terms now.

The Rock, Gibson Finally Reconciled

In his recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 42-year-old actor spoke candidly about his newfound friendship with Johnson.

According to Gibson, he has been on the phone with his co-star almost every other day.

"We've reconnected in a real way. I think we're both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down. And to be honest, [I] did not know when or how the phone call was going to happen, but it did happen," he said.

He added that he and Johnson currently compete on who can send the longest voice message between them.

This ended their nearly four years of the feud that started when Johnson's character received a chance for his own spin-off with Jason Statham in "Hobbs & Shaw."

Following the news, Gibson expressed his displeasure since the franchise seemingly gave more favor to Johnson alone. He took his dismay on his Twitter page, as well, congratulating Johnson after the "Fast and Furious" franchise became all about the former wrestler alone.

However, Gibson once clarified on Fat Joe's Instagram series that he never had issues with his co-star despite their public jabs.

Will They Work Again Together?

Before they officially reconnected, Gibson hinted that he might work with Johnson again for the Fast 10 and 11 soon.

This resonated with director Justin Lin's comment about Johnson's possible return. According to the showrunner, Hobbs' return has always been the team's approach.

"On this one, when I came back, I was thinking a lot about Hobbs and Shaw [Jason Statham], and all of the other characters. I never think of them as being gone, for sure," he hinted, as quoted by ComicBook.

