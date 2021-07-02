Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn pleaded with people to stop sending her and her children death threats.

Jamie Lynn broke her silence about Britney's conservatorship this week, but she suffered from dangers in return.

The mother-of-two took her dismay on her Instagram story, asking people to stop sending death threats to her family. She reportedly started receiving alarming messages soon after she commented on Britney's conservatorship.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves. But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children," she wrote, as stated on the screenshot shared by People.

She currently takes care of her two children - 13-year-old Maddie Briann, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge; and 3-year-old Ivey Joan, with her current husband, Jamie Watson.

Did Jamie Lynn's Message Make People Furious?

Her message did not shock the internet users. Instead, Jamie Lynn's decision to finally speak up after decades of being silent made everyone debate.

In a video on her Instagram Story, she admitted that she had been preventing herself to speak for Britney in the past years. Jamie Lynn reportedly believed the "Toxic" singer could manage everything without any help.

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she said.

In addition, she thought she did not have the power to speak before the pop star does.

Indeed, Jamie Lynn only spoke about the program after Britney appeared before the court for the first time since the conservatorship began.

The 39-year-old addressed her request at the Los Angeles court on June 23. She aims to terminate the "abusive" conservatorship or, at least, remove her father Jamie as her conservator. At that time, she also recalled the dark times she went through after she was prevented from getting married and having more children.

However, the recent news revealed that the court denied the request, allowing Jamie to continue his works on her estate.

Meanwhile, his father requested a Los Angeles court to investigate all the claims Britney made in her testimony. The court is yet to release a statement whether the department will look into the matter or not.

The latest update, as of the writing, involved Bessemer Trust and its request to be removed as Britney's co-conservator. A judge recently granted the withdrawal from the conservatorship.

