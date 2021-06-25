Vin Diesel Up For ‘Fast And Furious’ The Musical? ‘F9’ Possibly Breaks ‘A Quiet Place 2’ On Its Opening Week

Fast & Furious franchise continues to surprise fans with every installment, yet the "F9" star Vin Diesel talked about the possible musical version of the film.

As Entertainment Tonight reported, Vin Diesel said he would even be open to a musical version of the high-octane series.

The action star appeared for an interview with Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show on Wednesday.

In the show, the pair reflected on his youth as a dreamer in the art field by being a dancer, music artist, and theater through his actor father.

Also said in the interview, Diesel has experience with musical theater and still wants to be a part of a big-budget musical, possibly in the future.

Vin Diesel Wanted To Appear In A Steven Spielberg Musical In The First Place

Kelly Clarkson further asked the question, "What about doing a full-on "Fast and Furious" musical? Would you be down?"

"I'm dying to do a musical, so yes, I would!" Diesel shared. "I've been dying to do a musical my whole life!"

"I was this close to doing "Guys and Dolls" with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that," Diesel added.

Spielberg is also known for premiering his rendition of "West Side Story," set to hit theaters in December 2021.

Diesel also reflected on his dream role and project when it came to starring in a musical, just as how his grandmother loved musicals.

Between her passion and his dad's work as a thespian, Diesel said he had a lot of support and love going into the arts for his career.



'F9' Predicted To Take Over 'A Quiet Place 2' Record On Its Opening Week

According to ScreenRant, "F9" is projected to break "A Quiet Place 2's" opening box office record this weekend.

After enduring a rough 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters are experiencing an excellent comeback the following year.

The massive boom of theatricals is due to the premieres of highly-anticipated films such as "Godzilla vs. Kong" and the second installment of "A Quiet Place."

The box office is starting to show signs of life again, which bodes well for exhibitors' long-term future.

"A Quiet Place 2" grossed over $100 million domestically, becoming the first title to reach that mark in the pandemic era.

But, Box Office Pro stated that the "F9" is projected to earn approximately $67 million domestically in its opening weekend.

That figure would be higher than A Quiet Place 2, which earned $47.5 million in its first three days (and $57 million for the extended Memorial Day weekend).

If the new "Fast and Furious" movie matches these estimates, it will set a new opening weekend record in a pandemic era.

The latest, non-musical installment of the explosion-packed franchise, "F9," now in theaters starting June 25.

