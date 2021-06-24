Actress turned Producer Scarlett Johanson Takes on Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror’ while Filming Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’

Marvel's "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson is allegedly assigned to produce Disney's secret movie project "Tower of Terror."

Although there has been radio silence from Disney's and Johanssons' representatives, Collider exclusively reports that the film's script is already being written.

The screenplay is assigned to the director of "Toy Story 4," and the writer of Disney's "Inside Out," Josh Cooley who has been tight-lipped about the plot of "Tower of Terror."

According to sources, the film has no director yet.

But, it will be co-produced by Disney and Scarlett Johansson's "These Pictures" company with Jonathan Lia.

The plot and cast of the film have yet to be disclosed to the public.

However, the movie is heavily based on Disney's "Twilight Zone Tower of Terror" ride which is found in their theme parks.

Scarlett Johansson To Be Awarded at the American Cinematheque Gala

Scarlett Johansson will be attending the 35th annual gala and tribute on November 18, she will be receiving the American Cinematheque Award.

Based on this article, the foundation's chairperson Rick Nicita claims that Johansson's career embodies the essence of the award.

"Her immense talent has shone brightly from her movie debut as a child through her emergence as a megastar of blockbusters," says Nicita.

The chairperson continues to list down the actress's experience with "cut-edge" directors, her several commercial franchises, and being a household name."

Rick Nicita continues to say, "Whenever she graces the screen with her luminous presence, the audience knows that they will see a dedicated artist at the height of her powers."

The actress was also previously nominated in the Oscars for her roles in "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit."

READ ALSO: 'Black Widow': Is the Winter Soldier The New Villain in This Marvel Movie?

'Black Widow' Star Talks Relationship with Co-Actress Florance Pugh

The actress had just finished filming for her solo Marvel film "Black Widow," and has been excited to talk about her role in the film.

According to sources, Johansson openly discusses with Entertainment Weekly her character Natasha Romanoff's relationship with Yelena Belova, played by Florance Pugh.

"The story of two women competing against each other and trying to take each other down and dethrone one another felt interesting," the "Avengers: Endgame" star answers in the interview.

However, the entertainer also empathizes with both character's history and shared trauma.

This has been claimed as the two have "a lot of love between them" and she still did not feel like she "wanted to explore" the topic.

"Black Widow" will be available for viewing on July 7, 2021.

READ MORE: Seojun Park Prepares For 'Captain Marvel 2:' Fans Expect Big For New MCU Movie With Diverse Characters

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles