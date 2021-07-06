Blake Shelton, Adam Levine Feud Confirmed? Heartbreaking Way Maroon 5 Front Man Found Out About Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married over the weekend. It was said to be just an intimate ceremony, with the guest list not publicized which celebrities attended the event.

But according to Radar, Maroon 5 Frontman Adam Levine, who is said to be a "close friend" of the couple after meeting on "The Voice," wasn't at the ceremony.

In fact, he reportedly didn't get an invite. Similar to many people who did not know first-hand about last weekend's festivities, the Maroon 5 frontman just found out about the wedding through the media.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Adam had no idea when Gwen and Blake very going to get married."

"Adam wasn't invited to the wedding and was not given the heads up despite the fact that Blake and Adam used to be as close as brothers when they were both on 'The Voice' together."

Reports suggest that only 40 people have attended Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding, which took place on the country superstar's ranch in Oklahoma.

However, this may not mean that they are not on good terms.

As another insider confirmed the outlet, Adam Levine wasn't the only "The Voice" co-star or famous friend missing from the ceremony.

It is said that even other co-judges like Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and previous co-judges Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus weren't invited.

The insider explained, "This was a wedding for close friends and family. Not Hollywood celebrities."

Despite not inviting numerous A-lists to their wedding, one person Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wanted to be included in their special day was "The Voice," host Carson Daily.

Not only was he invited, but he also reportedly officiated the wedding ceremony.

Radar's insider discussed that instead of focusing on who the newly-wed couple is NOT close with, it's "interesting to focus on how close they are with Carson."

They even went on to say that the host is "literally family" to both of them.

Meanwhile, it seems like Carson also feels the same, especially with Blake.

He previously talked about his friendship with the "Minimum Wage" hitmaker, revealing to Today, "He's become one of the closest people in my life, to be honest with you."

Carson went on to say, "My friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I've yielded by being on the show."

Just before the official wedding, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani signed a prenup and agreed to sign as they both have been divorced before.

