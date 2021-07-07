Selena Gomez New Boyfriend? Mysterious Guy Spotted With Her in Recent Getaway

Has Selena Gomez finally found herself a boyfriend?

Recently, the former Disney Channel star made a rare appearance with some of her friends this weekend.

But what caught everyone's attention as she was spotted on a boat with rumored beau Andrea Iervolino.

Selena worked with Andrea in 2016 for the movie "In Dubious Battle," and in 2019, she was spotted spending time with the Italian-Canadian producer in Italy during a birthday trip.

During that time, many fans wonder if there have been any romantic interest brewing between Selena and Andrea, but an insider told Hollywood Life, "Selena and Andrea are nothing more than good friends and there's no romance brewing between them whatsoever."

However, Selenators were given hope that pair dating could be possible.

"Friends definitely wouldn't mind seeing her date someone like Andrea because he's really sweet, he's handsome, smart, successful, in his early 30s, etc."

At the time, the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker hasn't been in a relationship since her breakup with Justin Bieber in 2018.

Justin then later married Hailey Baldwin at a courthouse but later formalized their union with a proper wedding where close friends and family were invited.

Does Selena Gomez Have A New Boyfriend?

The pair were recently spotted on a Leight Star yacht from Oregon, but the boat was docked in the Los Angeles area.

The "Come And Get It" singer wore a printed jacket with a fur collar with her hair tied back and completed her look with trendy black sunglasses.

But is Andrea Iervolino really Selena Gomez's boyfriend?

It's unclear for now. Selena was on the yacht with Andrea and a few friends. It didn't also seem like it was a romantic getaway.

Selena Gomez's Swimwear Line

Selena Gomez isn't running out of business ventures.

From acting to making her beauty brand Rare Beauty, the singer-songwriter is on fire to several music collaborations.

Now, she's also a swimwear designer.

She recently designed a six-piece collection for La'Mariette, ranging from matching two-piece bikinis to a one-piece swimsuit to a sarong skirt.

The price range for the items goes between $49 and $119.

Selena Gomez even talked about the brand in her Instagram post, saying, "What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally, giving themselves the grace they deserve."

But one of the best things about the line is it has sized up to XXL.

The brand is said to be about "letting every girl have that opportunity to wear something that looks good on them, and not just on the sample size."

