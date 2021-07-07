Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Having Second 'Lavish' Wedding Ceremony in Los Angeles? [Details]

Congratulations to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who officially married over the weekend.

The intimate ceremony was witnessed by 40 guests in Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

"Dreams do come true," Stefani wrote on Instagram, confirming that she got married to her beau on July 3, 2021.

The No Doubt frontwoman wore a tulle Vera Wang gown and unexpectedly paired it with cowboy boots. Her veil also featured the names of her three kids and her husband-to-be.

Meanwhile, the country superstar wore a Canadian-inspired tuxedo -- a black vest and blue denim jeans.

At the reception, the guests were served a five-tiered cake that featured white sugar flowers, bells, swan pillars, and white chocolate cherub.

Later on, Stefani changed into another tulle mini dress for her reception gown.

Though it's unclear who else was at the wedding as there weren't any pictures, it seemed like everybody enjoyed themselves, especially the bride and the groom.

But is this only the first wedding ceremony as there will be another one to share their special day with their celebrity friends?

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Lavish Wedding in LA?

Before the couple even got engaged, Us Weekly previously reported that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wanted to do two weddings in the future - one in Oklahoma and another in Los Angeles.

An insider reportedly told the outlet at the time, "These will be the two most special days of their lives, so they're going all out."

At the time of the article's publication, the insider revealed that "The Voice" co-stars looked at a July or August wedding date but didn't share what year the couple would be tying the knot.

"It all depends on the availability of certain family members and friends," the insider said.

But because of the pandemic, Shelton and Stefani wanted to make sure that their loved ones can safely attend the nuptials before finalizing essential details for them to throw a "very, very big party."

At the time, the outlet also predicted that the ceremony would have over 200 guests for both Oklahoma and Los Angeles weddings.

However, though it may seem like a very celebrity thing to do, Gossip Cop debunked Us Weekly's claims about the couple having another wedding.

Another insider told People magazine that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would only have one wedding ceremony, and it wasn't a "big blowout."

Though it's possible that they plan for another wedding in Los Angeles, Gossip Cop believes that the odds are that they will be sticking to just one.

