Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin's Romance Weird For Dad Harry Hamlin? Model's Father Speaks Out

Harry Hamlin finally gave people an idea about what he truly thinks of his daughter Amelia's romance with Scott Disick.

Since October, Scott and Amelia have been sparking romance rumors after the media spotted them getting cozy in public. Since their relationship began, only Amelia's mother Lisa Rinna has already spoken about them.

Now, the model's father finally weighed in and shared what he thinks of the relationship.

During Wednesday's episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Lisa and Harry welcomed the Bravo ladies to their home for Garcelle Beauvais's birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley immediately talked with Harry soon after their arrival. There was a point where Lisa finally asked him to tell their guests what he really feels about their daughter's current romance.

"My feelings about it, I must confess: the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," he said.

However, he noted that he could see himself and Ursula Andress. Despite their 14 years age gap, they managed to have a relationship and had their son, Dimitri. At that time, Harry was only 29 while Ursula was 44.

Meanwhile, Amelia and Scott are 20 and 38 years old, respectively.

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Relationship Timeline

In 2020, Scott broke up with Sofia Richie. Two months later, he sparked a romance rumor with someone way younger than him again - Amelia Hamlin.

At a 2020 Halloween party, insiders spotted him for the first time with the then-19-year-old model. They hung out again one week later by grabbing dinner together.

Rumors immediately emerged that time, which caused Lisa and Harry to think that Amelia and Scott's meet-ups are just "a phase." However, the matriarch already expressed her concern about the dating rumors due to their age gap.

In February, Scott and Amelia spent time together more frequently. Paparazzi even spotted them holding hands together. Things seemingly went on a full-speed that in the following month, the model called him her "dream man." They even planned to finally take the next step and finally move in together!

Entertainment Tonight reported in March of this year: "Amelia is planning on moving in with him. Scott was lonely when he and Sofia [Richie] broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly."

As of now, their relationship keeps on getting stronger every day. Only time can tell whether the age-gap romance will work or not.

