Nick Cannon has a hilarious explanation for why he wants to father multiple children.

Following the birth of his seventh child, Cannon spoke candidly about fatherhood and how creating kids "has a purpose."

On Wednesday, he welcomed rapper JT to his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show. The guest rapper advised him to use protection while making out with any woman to prevent them from getting pregnant.

However, the 40-year-old "The Masked Singer" host did not like the idea. Instead, Cannon told HT that he has the kids for a reason.

"I don't have no accident. Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant," he said.

The TV presenter then compared himself to being a seahorse for having so many kids during the first half of 2021. Still, he noted that it was just his way to procreate.

He turned into a seahorse, indeed, as he already has seven kids as of the moment - four of which were born only this year.

Nick Cannon's Children

The latest baby came into his life on June 23 whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott. His birth occurred only a few days after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, on June 14.

He also has a daughter and son with Brittany Bell and 10-year-old twins with Mariah Carey.

In the wake of this crazy procreation game of Cannon, an old interview video of him with Howard Stern might explain further why he keeps on impregnating women.

In 2017, the rapper told Stern about his Lupus diagnosis which required him to go back to the hospital after doing good.

When asked whether he fears death, Cannon said that he does not and that he only wants to make out with women without any protection.

"I mean, that's what the doctors said. But I'm living life like 'F*ck! I might die in the morning, so let's f*ck all night!' Why wear condoms?! I might not be here tomorrow," he exclaimed.

The resurfaced video caused people to theorize that this may be the reason why he keeps on having women pregnant. But with the recent shocking deliveries that happened, it will no longer be surprising if another baby news comes out.

