DMX Cause of Death: Tragic Turn of Events Before Being Declared Brain-Dead Revealed

DMX's cause of death is finally revealed, three months after the rapper passed away.

A new report revealed that the rapper died at 50-years-old because of a cocaine-induced heart attack.

This report is supported by a source from the Westchester County medical examiner's office.

Acording to Vulture, who spoke this particular source, "It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain."

The substance apparently triggered a chain of events that led to this tragedy. News of DMX's cause of death comes three months after he died on April 9, at quite a young age.

Before he passed away, he was first hospitalized for a week, after being found unconscious. He ultimately succumbed to a heart attack.

He was revived at one point, but was already brain dead when they reached the hospital. The source then revealed that for a week, the rapper was merely hooked on a "ventilatory support."

He was immediately declared brain dead however, and never woke up in the week's duration.

After his death was announced, tributes poured in for him, not just from fans, but also stars alike. Rap icons such as Missy Elliot and T.I. made emotional tributes to him on social media, remembering him for what he was to them.

Family members also honored DMX's life. Sadly, he no longer got to wed his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, who got a tattoo of an X that said "Dog Love" above it, in honor of their relationship.

His ex-wife Tashera Simmons, whom it appeared he had no bad blood with, also wrote a loving tribute to the rapper on Instagram.

A memorial service was held for him at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center on April 24.

At present, there is reportedly a heated conflict between Desiree Lindstrom and DMX's adult children over the rapper's estate. DMX allegedly left no will.

Desiree Lindstrom, also a mother of the rapper's five-year-old child, Exodus, first petitioned to be considered his "common-law wife. " However, this was reportedly denied by Westchester county's Judge Helen Blackwood, describing the petitioner as "not have standing to file."

A report claimed that 5 out of the 14 children of DMX also sought to acquire control of the estate and filed petitions to become administrators.

