Bella Hadid is ready to open a new chapter in her dating life as she recently posted a photo of her kissing a mysterious man.

As the world slowly adjusts to the new normal, luxury brands are back with physical fashion shows; Hadid is busy in Europe for the Paris' Haute Couture Fashion week. She walked the runway and graced the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet.

Despite the busy schedule, the supermodel made sure to spend quality time with her beau, as seen in a series of photos posted on her Instagram.

"Time of my life. Healthy, Working, and Loved." the model wrote in the caption.

Hadid appears to be getting cozy with a man wearing a black shirt in the last photo. The big question is, who is the lucky guy?

The former Victoria's Secret Angel did not tag the guy on her post, but the internet quickly investigated and found her new lover.

Who's the lucky guy?

According to Hollywood Life, the man in the photo is Marc Kalman, her first public beau after her breakup with singer The Weeknd.

Kalman works in the creative field as an art director. He is known in the industry as he already collaborated with Travis Scott for his album and world tours.

He is also a logo designer for major brands like "A Bating Ape," and "Milk Studios" in New York City. He's listed in The New York Times as a fashion assistant.

Kalman is a very private person as his Instagram account is locked, and only his closest friends and family have access to it.

Per People, the pair seems to be dating for a few weeks now as they were first spotted in June having lunch together in New York City.

READ NOW: 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Sues Facebook, Instagram Over 'Scam' Ads Endangering the Public and Her Career

Bella Hadid's dating history

Hadid used to date R&B singer The Weeknd. In 2015, the model was asked to be in the singer's album art; she also starred in his music video "In The Night."

They confirmed their relationship at the 2016 Grammy Awards as they walked the red carpet together as a public couple.

The romance only lasted for more than a year as they separated in late 2016. Per the outlet, the reason behind their breakup is their work commitments.

Both Hadid and The Weeknd are having a hard time coordinating with each other because the singer is putting all of his attention and effort into making new music.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, the pair remain friends, even though things didn't work out romantically.

The Weeknd moved on fast as he began dating Selena Gomez afterward.

The ex-lovers reunited at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where the model threw a subtle shade as she ignored the singer when he interacted with her on the runway.

READ ALSO: Ben Affleck 'Rescues' Jennifer Lopez's Teenager Daughter from Chaotic Situation

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles