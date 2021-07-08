"The Realhousewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador takes Facebook and Instagram to court over unauthorized advertisements allegations.

Per TMZ, Beador is suing Facebook and Instagram for allegedly allowing third-party sellers to use her name and photos without proper authorization.

The reality TV star claims the vendors are posting pictures of her to trick users into buying their dietary products, most of which are supplements.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the TV star has conducted an investigation; she later revealed that there had been 15 unauthorized sellers using her name to boost the popularity of their items.

"As a result of this scam, many people in the general public, who fell victim to this scam by believing they were purchasing a real product that was endorsed by Plaintiff," the court document reads. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Beador claims she doesn't have any direct connection, and she never received any compensation from the said vendors.

The "RHOC" star also claims it's taking an enormous toll on her career and harming her excellent image.

Besides starring in a reality TV show, Beador also earns money from paid social media brand deals; she believes that her official endorsements are also in trouble because the scheme had already undermined her career.

Beador is asking Instagram and its parent company, Facebook, to pay her all the money made by the unauthorized sellers and a "permanent injunction, restraining and enjoining (them) from continuing the acts of unfair competition."

Shannon Beador's authorized business

According to The Daily Mail UK, the reality TV star has an array of businesses and legal endorsements throughout her social media, one of which is her line of low-calorie ready-to-eat meals called "Real for Real."

Beador also sells immunity-boosting lemonade extract called "Lemon Aid," infused with cayenne pepper, ginger, and lemon.

Shannon Beador's personal life

Despite the ongoing dispute against the social media giants, the reality star seems to be enjoying her personal life with her boyfriend.

Beador recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of her and her partner celebrating their second anniversary.

The TV star is previously married to David Beador for 19 years; they separated in 2019. They had three daughters together named Stella, Sophie, and Adeline.

