Britney Spears' Dad Opposes Adding Security To Pop Star's Carer After Receiving Death Threats

Britney Spears' dad Jamie has reportedly opposed paying additional security costs for his daughter's carer after receiving death threats.

The famous father has been addressing the increased public backlash he has been getting over Britney's conservatorship, which has been pushed into the spotlight after the pop star called the arrangement "abusive."

In new court documents obtained by USA Today, Jamie said he's "very concerned" about the "dangerous rhetoric" that has been circulating surrounding his daughter's conservatorship, which has been arranged since 2008 after the "Toxic" hitmaker suffered a public breakdown.

Jamie, who is co-conservator of Britney Spears' finances, said he has been getting several threats for years. Still, the hate messages increased on an all-time high after the June 23 hearing where Britney accused him and her "management" of being so abusive in controlling her entire life and career.

But Jamie Spears isn't the only person facing scrutiny. The conservator of Britney Spears' person is Jodi Montgomery. She has also petitioned to authorize the singer's estate to pay for her 24/7 security because of the increased threats in emails, calls, texts, and social media posts Britney criticized her in her testimony.

According to the court documents, "Mr. Spears is aware of the increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts directed to various individuals involved in the Conservatorship."

It further said, "Mr. Spears himself and his counsel have also received similar threatening communications, including threats of violence and death, for some time."

Jamie asks the court to deny Jodi's request, alleging that an added $50,000 on security for her isn't necessary.

Per the court documents, Jamie doesn't believe that the security expense of that amount is "reasonable, necessary or a proper expense of the conservatorship estate."

READ ALSO: Britney Spears Trapped: Is Lawyer Resigning A Shady Scheme To Keep Her Under Conservatorship?

Why Can't Britney Spears' Estate Pay For Carer's Security?

Though Britney Spears' estate is worth $60 million, Jamie Spears said that it still can't afford to provide security for "various individuals" involved in the conservatorship.

His lawyers said that if the court ever grants Jodi's request, there should be fair that everyone who gets threatened or claims to be threatened should also have the same security services as Jodi Montgomery is getting.

The document further said that Jodi isn't the only person who might need additional security to be paid by Britney's estate.

Additionally, Jamie is also questioning if the additional security for Jodi was even necessary after she already contacted her local sheriff's department and was already granted a patrol watch.

Though it is true, Jodi's lawyers said she needs more because of the violence and death threats. She hopes for the judge to approve the expenses as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Shares Shocking Confession How Nicolas Cage Contributed To Her Sexual Life

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles