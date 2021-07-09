Britney Spears' Identity Stolen? New Instagram Photo Spark Speculations

Amid her messy conservatorship battle, Britney Spears went on a well-deserved vacation to ease her mind out following her testimony a few weeks back. More recently, the pop star posted a photo that draws many concerns and conspiracies.

The "I Wanna Go" hitmaker took to her Instagram to share a snap of her half-naked back showing her sun-kissed skin and a tan line. The singer is just wearing one accessory, which is a reversed pendant.

Spears captioned her post with ballerina shoe emojis. The photo amassed millions of likes and thousands of comments, most of which pointing out the singer is not the one in the image.

Although many fans bombarded the comment section with praises and the hashtag #FreeBritney, some fans are skeptical and want answers.

"Yall know this ain't Britney right??" one fan commented.

"Idk, some thing is off about this." another user wrote.

Why do fans think about this?

If you're a hardcore fan of the pop princess, you probably know that she has tattoos all over her body, two of which are in her back, one in the back of her hair, and another one above her buttocks.

Many pointed out that the said tattoos were missing.

"Where's the fairy tattoo?" a user commented.

Besides the distinguishable marks, other people also pointed out the body shape, which they claim too slim for Spears' build.

"100% it isn't her, forgetting the tattoos that's a completely different body shape! Britney has a toned athletic build but a rectangular torso. This person has a very small waist and curved hips," another one noted.

At the time of this writing, Spears has not publicly addressed the speculations.

Britney Spears' tattoos

Per Steal Her Style, the "Til The World Ends" hitmaker has a total of nine tattoos. Chinese characters on her bikini line, a triangle doodle on the back of her hand, and a kiss mark on her wrist, to name a few.

The missing tattoos fans are talking about are the Kabbalah Hebrew letters where she got in the early 2000s while touring worldwide.

Just last month, she revealed the ink for the first time in years and mentioned that it is her favorite tattoo of all time as it means "healing."

The other one is a colored tattoo of a fairy on her lower back. There was no further information about this art, but Spears has a fascination with fantasy as she also has a butterfly tattoo.

Another Instagram controversy

This is not the first time fans speculated on her photos and videos on Instagram. More than a week ago, the pop star gave her followers a glimpse of her vacation in Hawaii by posting a video of her lying in the sand wearing a bikini.

"This footage is more current though... from YESTERDAY," she wrote in the caption. But fans allege that the video was taken in September last year as she also posted a photo in the same bikini, facemask, hat, and appears to be in the exact location as well.

Britney Spears has not confirmed whether the footage was old.

