Halle Berry is responding with humor after her ex-husband, former MLB star David Justice, sparked backlash by suggesting their 1990s marriage fell apart because the Oscar winner didn't cook or clean.

Justice, 59, appeared on the "All The Smoke" podcast this week, telling hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that, as a young man, he believed a wife "should cook, clean," and that Berry "didn't really seem motherly." The comments quickly ignited heated debate across social media.

"Lol, he really thought she was gonna stop her acting career and become a housewife," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another quipped, "If he don't wanna cook and clean and wait at home for Halle to get back from work, I'll take his place."

Berry, 58, appeared unbothered. The "Monster's Ball" actress posted a video of herself dancing in the desert with the caption, "'You look happier.' Thanks, I'm embracing menopause." When a fan jokingly commented that she "should be at home cooking and cleaning," Berry replied, "I know right," adding a laughing emoji.

Fans on TikTok also came to Berry's defense, with one writing, "Ex-hubby mad he messed that up! YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL," and another declaring, "She is never bothered."

Justice, who was married to Berry from 1993 to 1997, also claimed in the interview that Berry proposed to him after five months of dating and that he agreed despite uncertainty about the relationship. He is now married to jewelry designer Rebecca Villalobos.

Berry has been dating musician Van Hunt since 2020 and continues to shrug off public drama. As one fan summed it up on social media: "She ain't your maid — she's Halle Berry."