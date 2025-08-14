Zoë Kravitz says Taylor Swift gave her and her mom, Lisa Bonet, a safe place to stay when wildfires tore through California earlier this year — but the visit ended with a major accident in Swift's Beverly Hills home.

Speaking on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Tuesday, Kravitz recalled how the 14-time Grammy winner offered her $25 million mansion after the actress and Bonet evacuated in January.

Zoë Kravitz and her mom spent about two weeks there, with Bonet's pet snake, Orpheus, tagging along for the stay.

Swift's 1930s-era home was "beautiful" and something to "take care of," Kravitz said, adding she tries to leave any place she stays "better than I found it." But on their last day, that plan fell apart, PageSix said.

While cleaning, Kravitz got a call from her mom upstairs. "Her voice was super high," Kravitz said. "She told me she was in a bit of a pickle."

Zoë Kravitz Recalls Snake Incident That Wrecked Swift's Bathroom

When Kravitz arrived, she found Bonet crouched in the bathroom. Bonet explained that Orpheus had found a small hole in the wall and slithered inside.

The two tried to pull the snake out by its tail, but the reptile moved farther into the wall. "I started panicking," Kravitz said.

According to US Magazine, with no luck, they called Swift's house manager, who arrived with a crowbar. "We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls. Completely destroyed Taylor's bathroom," she admitted.

Kravitz faced a choice: tell Swift about the snake or keep tearing into the room.

In the end, she asked the house manager not to say anything until repairs were made and promised to pay for damages. When she finally phoned Swift, the singer was already aware.

"Taylor goes, 'Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?'" Kravitz recalled, laughing.

The actress playfully suggested that Swift name her next album Orpheus. While that's not the case — Swift's upcoming album is The Life of a Showgirl — the moment has become a funny chapter in their long friendship.

Kravitz and Swift have been close for over a decade, with Kravitz even co-writing songs for Swift's 2022 album Midnights. Despite the unexpected chaos, Kravitz made it clear she was grateful for Swift's generosity during a stressful time.