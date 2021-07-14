Britney Spears will appear before the court with her new high-profile lawyer.

Weeks after Sam Ingham III quit as her attorney, Spears found hope after the former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart agreed to work for her. The singer initially signed a legal document expressing her desire to let Greenberg Traurig, LLP represent her in the current conservatorship battle.

Rosengart previously represented and won the cases for Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Butler, and Sean Penn, among others.

Ahead of her Wednesday hearing, multiple news outlets confirmed that the former federal prosecutor already agreed to represent her in the next coming hearings. Rosengart is expected to join her remotely for the first time on Wednesday where they will ask the judge to officially appoint him.

However, unfortunately, Britney will still need to deal with another headache before the transition happens. For what it's worth, she cannot sign the official contract without the approval of her conservator and father, Jamie Spears.

Still, Rosengart will reportedly attempt to let Britney freely choose her lawyer due to her Constitutional right. While defendants in all criminal cases have this right to an attorney, a conservatorship is not considered a criminal case.



Regardless of that, the new lawyer will attempt to argue how absurd it is to let Jamie have the power to reject Britney's requests.

Choosing a New Lawyer Will Never Be Easy

As Britney won the approval of Ronsengart, a news outlet warned that choosing a new lawyer amid the legal battle is not simple.

According to Vatche Zetjian of Jeffer Mange's Butler & Mitchell, there is a conflict whenever a person wants to change something in the conservatorship.

"There is conflict between the protective framework of conservatorship law and the fundamental right of a person being deprived of liberties to retain their own counsel," he said. "The right to choose counsel is a hallmark of our judicial system, which I believe should only be deprived in the most exigent circumstances."

As mentioned, Britney cannot enter any contract. This is the reason why the singer's Conservator of the Person Jodi Montgomery suggested the court assign a guardian to help Britney hire her lawyer.

Once she has a guardian ad litem, she could avoid undergoing evaluation that would determine whether she is fit to choose her attorney.

