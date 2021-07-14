Jerry O'Connell is officially the replacement of Sharon Osbourne on "The Talk." Consequently, this means he is now the show's first full-time male co-host.

Jerry O'Connell has been appointed a full-time co-host of "The Talk," in light of Sharon Osbourne's resignation. The actor, 47, has been a regular guest on the show, and the sudden turn of events is certainly interesting to note. He will be alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Loots and Carrie Ann Inaba's temporary replacement, Elaine Welteroth.

Sheryl herself made the exciting development during the e show's July 14 episode.

Jerry then himself released a statement via video to express his glee to be chosen as the new host. "It's really exciting. You ladies have been so welcoming to me. I came here as a guest months ago. From the moment I walked in, you're gracious, you're kind, you're fun and it worked. Here we are. We're going to have a lot of fun, we really are," he said.

It can be remembered that Sharon Stone's resignation was quite untimely, and the result of a negative event.

ALSO READ: Pixar Newest Movie 'Turning Red' Trailer Drops: Film From 'Bao' Director Looks Red-Hot Promising

Sharon lashed out at her co-hosts, namely Sheryl, during the March 10 episode of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning series while defending her longtime friend Piers Morgan. It can be recalled that at the time, Morgan was getting some heat because yet again, he could not help it and made some disparaging, racist remarks about Meghan Markle.

In that tense event when Sheryl confronted Sharon about her siding with Morgan, she said, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"

Sharon answered, "I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist." She then screamed at Sheryl, demanding to know what made Morgan's comments racist in the first place and telling her "not to cry."

Sharon later apologized but an internal investigation led to the announcement of Stone's not returning to show.On her part, Sheryl also addresssed the incident and said occassions such as this make her feel traumatized, because she does not want to appear as if she's an "angry black woman," but she's compelled to. She said she also thought of Stone as a friend and someone she could trust.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Proves a Business Mogul Like Sisters, Tequila Brand Sold Out in Less than 4 Hours!