There's a new light in the ongoing investigation of NFL star Richard Sherman following his arrest after a 911 call reportedly made by his wife was released.

According to TMZ, an unnamed woman identified herself as the football player's wife, called 911 before Sherman was arrested.

The woman can be heard terrified in the call as she asks an operator to send authorities in her home as soon as possible.

She added that Sherman was "aggressive" as he tried to wrestle her uncle. The woman also revealed that the NFL star is "threatening to kill himself" by hanging after allegedly sending messages to his friends. (listen to the 911 call audio obtained by KIRO Radio)

Although Sherman was violent, the woman clarified that he doesn't have any weapons with him.

Sherman's wife also stated that the athlete would fight the police officers if they show up.

"It's Richard Sherman! Like, ma'am, this is, like, a f***ing emergency! I need officers here now!" the woman said in the call.

In addition, the frantic lady admitted that her husband is drunk after drinking a bottle of vodka and Hennessey; and she's concerned about what he's capable of doing.

NFL Star Charged By Authorities

Shortly after the call, Richard Sherman was arrested in Washington and charged with "burglary domestic violence." He has been denied bail and is currently serving jail time.

The charge is considered a felony in the state; he is expected to stay behind bars for a long time if convicted.

In early reports, before he was finally arrested, he was taken down by a K9 unit after he tried breaking into a house in Redmond. The home is reportedly owned by one of his family members.

Authorities revealed that Sherman was "uncooperative and combative" as they question him.

Washington State Patrol was also involved in the investigation as they believe Sherman crashed his car into a cement barrier before going to his family member's house.

Aside from his charges, police officials are also looking into a possible hit-and-run and DUI.

Sherman later abandoned the crashed vehicle in a parking lot. In recent reports, authorities got a warrant to do bloodwork on Sherman to find out whether he's impaired at the time of the driving incident.

There was no further information released on when he's going to appear in court.

