Many things can go wrong when a celebrity is a guest on a particular talk show; more recently, Mindy Kaling experienced an embarrassing moment with Stephen Colbert when she appeared on the show to promote her new series.

In the recent episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the host addresses an issue that happened behind the scenes.

Colbert barged into the actress' dressing room while she's half-naked.

The host then apologized, but Kaling was shocked as she did not expect Colbert to bring up the mishap.

The audience was confused and clueless about the situation; that's why "The Mindy Project" star finally told the whole story.

"I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in a pair of pants and my bra," Kaling stated.

Colbert, who can be seen embarrassed, added that he doesn't usually enter his guests' dressing room.

"I usually wait till the guests are in the wings-but I thought I would just go, 'Hey, have a great show!' So I popped the door open. I knocked, but I did that knock-and-pop." the host said. (via E! Online)

Kaling then poked fun and stated that she should've worn a "sexier bra" because she knows that Colbert "works hard," but she didn't have the time as she's taking care of a 10-month-old baby.

The actress finally admitted that it's her fault and said that she should have locked the door.

Mindy Kaling on 'Never Have I Ever 2'

Kaling was a guest on the evening show to promote the second season of the hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever."

The show revolves around a 15-year-old Indian girl named Devi trying to navigate her life through teenagehood because she came from a conservative background.

Mindy Kaling does not star in the series, but she serves as the creator and executive producer along with Lang Fisher, who also serves as a showrunner and writer.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is the lead actress playing the role of Devi. Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani also appear on the show.

The coming of age comedy-drama dropped its first season last year, and it received positive reviews from critics leading them to produce a second season. All ten episodes will drop on July 15, at 3:00 AM Eastern Time.

