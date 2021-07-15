Megan Fox clarified that she was not siding nor defending former president Donald Trump during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The actress felt the need to do so after being bashed for her comments about the mogul turned president.

Megan Fox, whose stories of late revolved around her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, felt compelled to take to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday July 14, to explain her recent comments about the President Donald Trump, particularly about sitting in the same row as him at the UFC 264. She first claimed that people misunderstood her and that personally, she would not or prefer not to align with any politicians.

Earlier this week, it can be remembered that Megan told Arsenio Hall (who was replacing Jimmy Kimmel in the meantime) that she had been in Las Vegas for the weekend to enjoy the fight, where she noticed that Justin Bieber and Trump were seated in the same section as her. She revealed how surprised she was by the secret service, but claimed that many people appeared to be very excited to see the former president.

"He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in," she said, before saying that instead of being excited, she was worried. She thought that Donald Trump can easily be attacked at the event, and she would be a casualty in the case that happened, because she was seated close to him.

"I don't know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, 'I could be harmed,' because I was adjacent to where he is. So, I was worried about my own safety," she shared.

But whatever she said about him, only the "he is a legend" statement stuck with most viewers, and many decided to bash her for it.

This is why on this recent IG post, she clarified, " "I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians. I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend... in that arena (key part of that sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican, based off the insane reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion."

After she was done explaining her side, she also decided to call out the torment she had to go through before deciding to write this post. ""Really loving this un-educated, mid-evil [sic], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that," she wrote with heart and kissing emojis.

It's not really that surprising for Fox to defend herself though. She has always been vocal when she was being dragged into certain issues or being criticized. Case in point, when she was heavily criticized for dating Machine Gun Kelly because he was younger than her, she clapped back hard in an Instyle profile.

