Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram Wednesday to show to her fans how her and daughters' trip to the WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas went. It can be seen that two of her daughters honored their late father and sister Gigi Bryant by wearing their respective basketball jerseys.

Vanessa, 39, has been in undeniably sad ordeal when her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California back in January 2020.

Shortly afterwards, and while still grieving for her husband and daughter, her own mom Sofia decided to sue her for allegedly not honoring the late NBA star's supposed promise to take care of her financially for life.

So as the time passes and she tries to heal, she never sought to erase the memories of her husband and daughter. Instead, she honors them. This time, she had her other daughters do so as well, as reported by Daily Mail.

In a series of snaps, fans could see Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and Capri, 2, with the two youngest donning their father's and sister's jerseys.

Vanessa wrote, "Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game #2' in one shot, in another writing, 'B.B. repping Daddy. #8 #24 @wnba All Star Gam.

Bianka could be seen sporting a black Lakers jersey with Kobe's #24, while Capri wore her sister Gigi's black jersey from Kobe's one-time Mamba Academy.

Vanessa herself decided to keep her look casual so that the attention would be on the sisters solely. She was wearing a white top and her dark locks parted and down.

Most of the shots she too with family and friends came from a box at the Michelob Ultra Arena, located adjacent to the expensive hotel-casino.

It's nice to see the family out and about. It was just back in March 2021 when Vanessa said she still struggles with the idea of her husband and daughter have perished. "I can't say that I'm strong every day," she told People magazine at the time. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next," she added.

She however revealed that she has to be strong and cope, so that she and her other daughters can push forward. If she does not show up everyday for herself and her daughters, it's a guarantee that their lives can be further ruined.

"This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she explained. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do," she added.

