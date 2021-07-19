Prince Harry reportedly blindsided Prince Charles when he did not tell him about a very important decision that could affect the reign to the throne himself. Prince Charles found out about the decision and reportedly felt very confused as to why his son would do such a thing. The whole palace also did not know.

What is this decision? Allegedly, Prince Harry kept his plans to release an explosive memoir a secret from his dad, even though knowing full well what this memoir would do to him and the royals.

Therefore, when Page Six broke the story, everyone was reportedly shocked.

According to one palace source that reached out to Page Six, the news shocked Prince Charles. The book was announced on a Monday and it was also the day that Queen Elizabeth's heir knew about it. It is therefore natural that some sort of conflict ensued after it was reported.

"No one knew," another royal insider explained. "There was chaos when the Page Six story came out."

ALSO READ: Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Escapes Lawsuit Worth $10 Million; Was Her Ex-Manager Lying?

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex, 36, said in a statement Monday.

He added that it will about all the roles he had to play through the years, which triggered him to have ups and downs in his life.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," he explained.

He did not mention his father, but it is expected that he would mention him, and probably not in the good light.

The book is not yet released, but there are expectations that it would be full of dark palace secrets, including those that involve Prince Charles. This is clear by how Harry has spoken out against his father in his recent interviews. he even reportedly said that Prince Charles has "passed down a cycle" of "genetic pain and suffering" to him.

The book is yet untitled but it would be released in 2022.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DhUIoKjaSUc" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

READ NOW: Britney Spears Dishes Out 'Insincere' Support From Close Relatives and Fans; Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn