LeBron James has a one-shot message to all his critics following the release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

After facing release troubles due to the pandemic, LeBron's animated film "Space Jam: A New Legacy" finally conquered the big screens. However, it did not only dominated the cinemas but broke records, too.

On King James' official Twitter account, he shared an article by Deadline alongside a two-word message to his critics: "Hi Haters!"

The article announced the success of the second "Space Jam" film, which reportedly scored the best opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the news outlet, the film immediately brought home $31.6 million during its three-day opening. This beat Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" for being the film with the highest opening sales amid a health crisis.

This became the second time Warner Bros. broke records. Before "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the company's "Godzilla vs. Kong" had the biggest Easter opening of $31.62 million.

"It's the family movie of the summer, and it's exciting to see audiences come back in big numbers," Warner Bros. domestic theatrical distribution chief Jeff Goldstein said.

LeBron has been promoting the film online, causing more fans to watch the film even more. This served as a sequel to Michael Jordan's "Space Jam" in 1996. The first film garnered $13 million despite its negative and poor reviews.

LeBron Fans Feel Rejected?

Although the milestone really served as a slap to his haters, LeBron's fans cannot understand why he opted to notice his critics instead of his supporters.

One internet user said, "It's weird to me to have the number one movie and address your haters and not your fans."

Another added, "Hi LeBron! $32 M for a sequel is a flop. It's like winning the NBA Championship and then losing in the first round of the playoffs the next year."

Amid the hate he suffered from, the NBA superstar made sure that he promoted the film enough. In fact, before "Space Jam: A New Legacy" arrived, he refused to wear jersey no. 23 inside the court.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tim Cato, the move gave a nod to the movie where he wears jersey No. 6.

