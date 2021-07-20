Dolly Parton's surprise birthday gift for her husband is playing dress-up as a Playboy bunny and recreating her Playboy cover.

The Queen of Country is ready for hot girl summer at 75 as she gives her Carl a little shoutout on her Instagram and Twitter.

The video she uploaded on her social media accounts had the same caption, "It's always #HotGIrlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!."

According to sources, Dolly was only 32 when she became the first country singer to ever appear on the front cover of a Playboy magazine.

After 57 years, the legendary "Jolene" singer completed her promise to pose once again as a Playboy bunny at her age. Aside from Dolly herself, Carl's birthday gift included a framed picture of the singer's original 1978 magazine cover and the recreated 2021 version.

"In the first one, I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Wel, I'm string cheese now but he'll probably think I'm cream cheese, I hope," the singer said.

Dolly ends the video singing 'Happy Birthday to her husband in a sexy bunny suit with a wide grin on her face.

Twitter Community Reacts To Playboy Bunny Dolly Parton

Netizens are having a time of their lives as they react to Dolly Parton's surprise birthday gift for her husband. The positive reaction from the Twitter community is mostly feelings of genuine awe and amazement for Dolly's actions.

A fan described Dolly by saying her "sex-positive feminism is a reminder that there's a place for a Playboy magazine that's liberated, sexy, smart, uncompromisingly cool, and Dolly Parton-esque."

It's so sad that Playboy doesn't have a magazine anymore, but Dolly Parton's sex positive feminism is a reminder that there's a place for a Playboy magazine that's liberated, sexy, smart, uncompromisingly cool, and Dolly Parton-esque. https://t.co/XQqcXdAViC — art tavana (@arttavana) July 21, 2021



While others want what the singer has, "Dolly Parton is still hot and sexy at 75 god please do that to me too."

dolly parton is still hot and sexy at 75 god please do that to me too — sascemi (@shutupsashi) July 21, 2021

"Y'all Dolly Parton is a gem. She still dressing up for her man after 57 years. Gotta love it!" is one of the several comments about Parton's marital life.

y’all Dolly Parton is a gem. she still dressing up for her man after 57 years. gotta love it! — mel 🌻 (@Melimel540) July 21, 2021

"[Shoutout to] the legend for keeping it spicy... However, Dolly Parton hitting us with "#HotGirlSummer" is not something I was mentally prepared for," a different person joked.

S/O the legend for keeping it spicy.... However, Dolly Parton hitting us with "#HotGirlSummer" is not something I was mentally prepared for. https://t.co/33ccApZ2AX pic.twitter.com/OxdK87qR4B — Benny (@bigbenbolden) July 21, 2021



Dolly Parton's 'Songteller' Limited Edition Includes Unreleased Songs

The limited edition of Dolly Parton's "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics" is confirmed to have two new, never-heard-before tracks.

The re-packaged album is revamped to a clamshell box wrapped in denim and a special version of the book, designed to have gilded page edges.

Other inclusions are a ribbon bookmark and a pink vinyl encased in a paper sleeve with lyrics of her new songs printed at the back.

The two unreleased songs are titled "I Don't Care" and "The Fall," and evokes the singer's signature style.

The Music Universe reported that the limited edition would only have 150 copies with Dolly Parton's signature on the vinyl sleeve.

"Songteller: My Life in Lyrics" is scheduled to be released in October 2021.

