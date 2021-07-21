Bobby Bowden tries to hold onto his faith as he faces the biggest challenge in his lifetime.

Ahead of his 92nd birthday in November, Bowden heard an alarming diagnosis from his doctor, He and his wife, Ann, learned about his incurable medical condition this week.

On Wednesday, Bowden shared the heartbreaking news to his colleagues and fans, confirming that he deals with a terminal medical condition.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," he told Tallahassee Democrat. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

The legendary football coach did not detail what illness he is exactly suffering from. But the family asked for privacy amid trying times.

Despite that, they remain optimistic as they hope for the best for the 91-year-old sportsman.

Following the news, people of the football leagues showed heartfelt support for Bowden to let him know he is not alone in the battle.

Florida State University's head football coach Mike Norvell said, "Praying for Coach Bowden and his entire family! Incredible man who is loved by so many and the Nole Family is with him."

"I love #BobbyBowden and used to work his football camps. The way he connected with the kids was so powerful. I am praying for him and all who love him. #SaintBobby," another added.

What Happened To Bobby Bowden?

The coach's health started to deteriorate when he tested positive for COVID-19.

On October 6, he admitted himself to a health facility three days after testing positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis came out a few days after he returned to his home following his stay at a hospital and rehabilitation facility to treat his leg infection.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II to Give Prince Harry a Lesson Ahead Memoir's Publication [REPORT]

Fortunately, he won the battle against the dreaded disease and recovered from it. At the time of his recovery, he referred to the health issue as something tough that challenged even his age.

As a 91-year-old, Bowden is more at risk of complications and COVID-19 itself.

Bowden served as the coach of Florida State for over 34 years. During his stint, he managed to nab a second place on the major college football career victories list. Ahead of him is the late coach of Pennsylvania State, Joe Paterno.

READ MORE: Paul Walker Made Heroic Move On 'Fast and Furious' Franchise Before Death