Did Kanye West move out of his $7.7 million Wyoming ranch?

Recently, the Grammy-winning artist hasn't been going home to Wyoming nor his Calabasas mansionbecause he is hunkering down elsewhere.

Recently, Kanye West held a "DONDA" listening party in anticipation of his upcoming album named after his late mother.

While the party is over and done with, the 44-year-old reportedly hasn't left the venue where he held the listening party.

In fact, TMZ reported he is making Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium his home until he finishes "DONDA."

Sources revealed to the outlet that the "Jesus Is King" rapper will miss his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami because he literally moved into the stadium.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium was the location of Kanye West's extravagant album party last Thursday, where different high-profile celebrities came together to jam out to his new song and watch him perform.

Per TMZ, Kanye West is living lavishly inside the stadium just to ensure all his needs and requirements are met.

"Kanye and team have created a studio space, living quarters and even have a chef to prepare his meals inside MBS."

On Saturday, he was spotted attending an Atlanta United soccer game and wore the exact outfit he wore at the "DONDA" event. It later made fans wonder why he was still in Atlanta and why he's still wearing the same clothes.

Many people believed that the highly-anticipated album would drop last Friday. However, it isn't the case. Because now, the goal is to stay in Atlanta until he finishes the album, which is set to be released on Aug. 6.

It's also unclear if there will be new tracks that will be released following his stay in the stadium or if he's just mixing and mastering. However, this is undoubtedly a very unique way to get things done.

Kanye West Fans React to 'DONDA' Album Delay

Yeezy fans rushed to Apple Music and Spotify at the stroke of midnight on Friday for the "DONDA" album.

However, they were later ultimately let down when no album dropped.

"Kanye West sold out a stadium for his listening party and just walked the floor and said nothing. Then didn't even release his album. Legendary Kanye s-t."

Another Twitter user said, "POV: You're still waking up to refresh Kanye's page on Apple Music or Spotify #DONDA."

