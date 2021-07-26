The "Star of Australian Soaps" Dieter Brummer was found dead on Saturday afternoon, and police are still investigating his cause of death.

Following requests for a welfare check, police discovered the actor's lifeless body in his home in Glenhaven, Sydney at around 1:30 PM . His death isn't being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators say that the cause of death "is not believed to be suspicious," but a report will be drafted and submitted to a coroner.

Brummer, who played Shane Parrish on Home and Away with Melissa George, died at the age of 45. He is also known for portraying Troy Miller in the "Neighbours."

After his project with "Home And Away" in 1996, he worked as a high-rise window cleaner before returning to acting in shows including "Underbelly," where he played corrupt police officer Trevor Haken.

Brummer Family's Statement About Dieter's Passing

According to this article by The Guardian, Dieter Brummer's family had released an official statement about the actor's sudden death.

Two days after Dieter's passing, his loved ones said they had felt a "massive hole" in their lives for losing him. The family had begun the letter with, "We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated, and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning."

"Our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him or worked with him over the years."

At the end of the statement, the Brummer family expressed their appreciation to the public and media's respect for their privacy during "this terrible time."

Fans Assume Dieter Brummer Sudden Death As Suicide

Due to the unclear reports from police officials, fans are now leaning towards the assumption that Dieter Brummer committed suicide.

"RIP to my childhood crush. I hope you're at peace now Dieter Brummer," said one fan.

RIP to my childhood crush 😔



I hope you're at peace now Dieter Brummer

Others are still in disbelief with one fan saying, "Can't believe that [I] have woke up to the news that another @homeandaway star from my youth has passed away."

Can't believe that have woken upto the news that another @homeandaway star from my youth has passed away. I loved #dieterbrummer in it. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time xxx



Actor Sarah Maree Cameron also said a few words, "An incredibly talented man and by all accounts from friends who worked with him- a truly wonderful human."

An incredibly talented man and by all accounts from friends who worked with him - a truly wonderful human.



Vale Dieter Brummer.



Vale Dieter Brummer.

If you or anyone you know needs help @LifelineAust, @beyondblue and @headspace_aus are just some of the services we have available in Australia.

Cameron also listed down mental health help Twitter accounts based in Australia, further pushing the narrative that Brummer had killed himself.

