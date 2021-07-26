Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare themselves ahead of the release of the "Finding Freedom" epilogue.

The book's publisher confirmed this week the coming of the epilogue of "Finding Freedom." Aside from telling Prince Harry and Meghan's stories outside the monarchy, the upcoming book will also tackle Prince Philip and the heartbreak Sussexes felt over his death.

Prince Philip's Death Broke Royals' Hearts

On Monday, HarperCollins released a press statement confirming the coming of the book. Its paperback edition will be available for purchase starting August 31 - the death anniversary of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

"In the new epilogue, Scobie and Durand share behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan's groundbreaking interview with Oprah [Winfrey], details behind the couple's move to California, the various philanthropic and business endeavors the Sussexes have been involved with since their move and what's to come with Archewell Productions," the press release said.

The epilogue will also touch on the events before and after Prince Harry and Meghan learned about the Duke of Edinburgh's death. The "heartbreaking" loss occurred while they were staying in their Santa Barbara residence.

During that time, an officer of Santa Barbara County reportedly visited the Sussexes as the Buckingham Palace could not reach them.

Since he was unreachable via phone call, the U.S. Embassy in London, England, contacted the office instead. They asked the department to contact Prince Harry at his home. Instead of telling him the news, he was asked to call Buckingham Palace instead.

After they finally learned the news, the monarchy released a statement confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband.

Prince Harry was the only one to return to the U.K. two days after hearing the news. The Duchess of Sussex chose to stay in the country as she was still pregnant with her second child, Lili.

His arrival in the U.K. marked the first time they met the royals since he conducted the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Aside from the "Finding Freedom" epilogue, Prince Harry currently works on his upcoming memoir with publishers Penguin Random House. As of the writing, the title and outline of the content remain unknown.

But the royal prince noted that the book will contain stories about him not as a royal but as a grown-up man.

