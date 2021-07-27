Executive producers confirm that the three "The Walking Dead" movies are in the pre-production stage already.

On July 25, the trailer for the final season was released, showing the current state of the Commonwealth society.

The three-minute video included previews of the original cast and a new group of masked antagonists who appear to be survivors.

However, the AMC show is far from finished due to its cast and crew still currently filming, and the ending has yet to be finalized.

"We have plotted [the ending] all out and pitched the whole run to the studio and the network," answered showrunner Angela Kang when asked about the ending.

Based on this article, executive producer Greg Nicotero will be focusing on Andrew Lincoln's character Rick Grimes in the three "Walking Dead" movies.

"I've read a variety of drafts of the scripts over the last few months. They're really making sure that they get it right," Nicotero confessed.

"The Walking Dead" may never have a 12th season, but fans can look forward to the two other spinoffs while grieving for the series finale.

The last season will have 24 episodes that will be available for streaming on AMC+ on August 15.

Robert Kirkman's Plans for 'The Walking Dead' Movie

Robert Kirkman announced that the film rendition of "The Walking Dead" is slowly but surely being worked on by the creators behind the show.

During the 2021 Comic-Con@Home, the comic creator stated that the TWD spinoff is one of his most anticipated projects.

"I can't wait until we're filming this thing. And when this is coming out, it's gonna be awesome. Everybody is working very hard to make this thing as good as it can be," said Kirkman.

Sources have reported that since everything is still in the pre-production phase, there is no official release date as of the moment.

Newbie Michael James Shaw's Role in 'The Walking Dead'

Michael James Shaw teases fans about his role as Officer Mercer in the season finale of "The Walking Dead."

It's Shaw's first and final appearance in the series franchise, and the actor is assigned the task of leading the Commonwealth Army.

Michael had expressed his "joy" in being Mercer, "An awkward kid who loved to read comic books getting to step into the shoes of a really awesome comic book character is just a dream."

According to sources, TWD's showrunner Angela Kang had let it slip that Shaw's character will have a "certain storyline."

The red-armored Mercer was not originally part of the storyline but was added by Robert Kirkman later in the comic book.



