Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seemingly heard the wedding bells already.

Months after they began dating, neither Travis nor Kourtney expressed their desire to marry each other already. However, a new post of Travis' daughter, Alabama, shared a massive hint about the duo's union.

Travis, Kourtney Already Married? Or Maybe Not

On July 17, the 15-year-old daughter played the game "Never Have I Ever" on the social media website. At the same time, one of her viewers asked her about the Blink-182 drummer's current relationship status with Kourtney.

Alabama directly referred to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star as her stepmother. This stirred buzzes about Travis and Kourtney's probably secret marriage or impending union after dating for months.

It will not be a problem if they say "I do's" soon, though, as they are both free from their previous marriage and relationship.

Before dating each other, both Travis and Kourtney shared time with their former partners. The musician previously married Shanna Moakler before calling it quits in 2008 after four years of marriage. The two share Alabama together.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - Mason (11), Penelope (9), and Reign (6).

Their Exes Reacted To New Relationship

After the emergence of the news about their relationship, Moakler told Us Weekly that she was happy for them. She only hoped for the Poosh founder to be "great" to her kids.

However, the 46-year-old former beauty queen seemingly called out the Kardashians for treating her children on lavish trips - which was reportedly fine at the same time. But Kourtney's attention to them outshined her in her kids' eyes.

Alabama previously told her followers that her mother has never been in her life completely. Meanwhile, her sibling said that Travis paid more attention to them compared to what Moakler did.

"I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don't mean. As a mother ... I'll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains," she went on.

Moakler expressed how hurtful and heartbreaking the words sounded to her.

In Disick's part, he is still dedicated in co-parenting with Kourtney. But he also has a blooming relationship with Amelia Hamlin despite their 18 years age gap.

