Rick Aiello, the son of actor Danny Aiello, has died. He was 65.

Multiple news outlets confirmed the tragic news about Rick, revealing the cause of death which he endured for a long time.

According to his mother, Sandy, the actor lost his battle against pancreatic cancer after staying at a hospital in Warwick, New York City. He passed away Monday evening and was surrounded by his family and friends before breathing his last breath.

The same news outlet revealed that Rick endured the dreaded illness for one year and a half.

Unfortunately, the actor caught the same disease his brother died from. Danny Aiello III also succumbed to the same type of cancer in 2010. Their father, on the other hand, also suffered from health-related issues that led to his death in December 2019.

The National Cancer Institute explains that cancer is a disease wherein malignant cancer cells develop in the organ. What makes this type of cancer tricky is that a patient cannot notice the early symptoms as it is difficult to diagnose early.

The same health issue claimed the lives of other famous Hollywood personalities including Alex Trebek and Alan Rickman.

Aiello's niece, Sydney Fingerhut, paid him a tribute and remembered him as a great uncle and a strong guy. His fans also left heartfelt messages online following his death.

One internet user said, "Two brothers lost to pancreatic cancer? That's tragic and heartbreaking."

"RIP Rick Aiello. You will be missed big time," another added.

Rick Aiello's Legacy

Before his death, Rick followed the footsteps of his father by having over 60 credits under his belt. He famously worked with his father in Spike Lee's 1989 classic "Do the Right Thing."

At that time, his father scored an Oscar nomination for his notable perf as Salvatore "Sal" Fragione.

Among the movies he appeared in include "Ugly Betty," "Sex and the City," "Strange Luck," "Diagnosis Murder," "18 Wheels of Justice," and "Tales From The Crypt."

He also became part of TV movies like "Brother's Destiny," "Murder in Paradise," and "Parker Kane."

One of the most recent projects he made before his death in John Herzfeld's 2014 movie "Reach Me." He worked with Sylvester Stallone to complete the film.

Details about his funeral are yet to be announced.

