Kristen Bell spark health concerns after sharing photos of her family trip as one snap stood out among the pictures.

The "Frozen" star recently went on a state-to-state family road trip with her husband, Dax Shepard, and children- Delta and Lincoln.

Bell took to Instagram to share photos of their trip, and they seem to have enjoyed riding horses, hiking, and more activities.

"Road trip photo dump -Idaho -Wyoming -Montana -bug bites." she wrote. (check out the photos below)

Following the post, fans were shocked to see one photo in particular that features her leg covered with bruises.

The culprit? Bed bugs. The actress' followers immediately bombarded her comment section to vent out their concerns.

"Those bug bites are no joke. Holy cow," one fan commented.

"those were some savage bugsssss," another fan wrote along with a nervous emoji.

"omg this looks fun!! but ouch those bug bites," one wrote.

Kristen Bell's Daughter Following Her Tracks

During the trip, Bell also shared a sweet video of her daughter, Delta, belting out Adele's song "Hello" with Shepard as he drives along the freeway. (Watch the full video below)

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard's Health Struggles

Although bed bugs are her minor problem, the actress previously opened up about more serious health struggles.

In early reports, the Broadway star candidly shared her mental health problems that first occurred when she was 18 years old.

She mentioned that she experienced anxiety and depression after leaving her home state of Michigan to pursue acting in New York City.

The actress clarified that she "wasn't suicidal" but the situation felt like there was a "generalized dark loud" over her and she couldn't grasp her real personality.

Bell mentioned that her mom, who's a registered nurse, helped her throughout her experience and pushed her to try SSRI medication for her to feel better.

She also revealed that she is not the first one in her family to suffer from mental health issues as they have a history of anxiety in the past.

Her husband also spoke out about his sobriety; he revealed that he relapsed late last year after being sober for 16 years.

Shepard mentioned that he had a dark history with alcohol and cocaine in the past. He stated that he also opened up his relapse to his wife and children.

