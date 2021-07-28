Good news for "Drag Race" fans! You will not just see RuPaul from "Drag Race" as he's expected to appear in a new Netflix comedy series.

After the success of his award-winning franchise "RuPaul's Drag Race" that appeared in various countries aside from the U.S., RuPaul is set to voice a character in an upcoming animated series titled "Chicago Party Aunt."

Per Digital Spy, the queen of drag's role is a "bougie salon owner." There are no further updates on what his character will do on the show and its name, but fans are very much excited.

According to the outlet, The new adult-oriented show is about an "ageing party girl ith a heart of gold" named Diane Dunbrowski. The series will revolve around her as she expresses her love for wine and the rock scene of the 1980s.

Per NBC Chicago, the show was inspired by a provocative Twitter account of the same name that took over the internet by storm.

Illinois-based veteran Chis Witaske creates the upcoming series. "SNL" writer Katie Rich and actor Jon Barinholtz are also involved with the show.

Lauren Ash, popularly known in "Superstore," is set to voice the main character. She also announced it in all of her social media accounts, writing "DIANE ON "CHICAGO PARTY AUNT" COMING TO @netflix."

The show can be exclusively streamed on Netflix starting September 17.

Chicago Party Aunt's Fans React

Following the announcement, fans can't contain their excitement as they express their thoughts on the upcoming show.

"Wow! Congrats to you and Chris! I can not wait to watch! That will be a fun menu to plan." one fan wrote.

"This is even bigger than being on Family Classics or Son of Svengoolie. Get to the Jewels and pop some rose'. Congrats!" one tweeted.

Not RuPaul's First Voice Acting Gig, Netflix Show

Although this is big for fans of RuPaul, this is not his first time voicing a character in an animated series.

The "You Wear It Weall" hitmaker also appeared in an episode of "The Simpsons" titled "Werking Mom" as Queen Chante.

RuPaul also starred in his own Netflix series titled "AJ & the Queen."

