Angelina Jolie scored herself a win after her request to disqualify the private judge overseeing her divorce and custody proceedings was removed.

But despite that, a legal expert believes that she still has an uphill battle to fight.

Though her divorce from Brad Pitt costs them both millions, the fight isn't over yet for the award-winning actress.

According to Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, the estranged couple most likely spent a lot of their net worth on litigation.

Kaplan, who is in no way involved in the Jolie-Pitt case, told Us Weekly, "Nothing is more expensive than a hotly contested custody [dispute].

"I'm sure both of these people can afford to [keep litigating], which is not the reason to do it, but that's probably not going to be a major factor for either of them given their respective wealth."

Angelina Jolie has an estimated net worth of $120 million, while her ex-husband Brad Pitt has roughly $300 million in his name, per Wealthy Gorilla.

News of the "Maleficent" actress' continued battle comes after the Los Angeles court ruled that Judge Ouderkirk, the private judge, had an ethical breach and considered together with the information disclosed concerning his professional relationship with the "Ad Astra" star's lawyer, might cause an objective person.

"Aware of all the facts, reasonably to entertain a doubt as to the judge's ability to be impartial. Disqualification is required."

Last year, Angelina Jolie claimed that Judge Ouderkirk is compromised because of the ongoing business and professional relationship he has with Pitt's lawyers.

She said at the time that she would appeal a finalized decision made by the judge if he wasn't removed from their case.

Meanwhile, Ouderkirk previously said that the "Changeling" actress "clearly failed" to prove there's bias on his part.

An insider told Us Weekly, "Judge Ouderkirk is no longer involved and Angelina is grateful to seek a fair decision regarding custody for the children."

The judge's removal could mean that the current custody arrangement between the Jolie-Pitt kids may be overturned with the proceedings starting again.

In May, Brad Pitt was granted joint custody of their kids.

However, Kaplan said that the change doesn't necessarily equate to Jolie's win.

The legal expert explained, "She's still got an uphill battle because now there is historical observation rather than future projection [of how the children are doing]."

The facts haven't changed despite the removal of Ouderkirk, and the appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue.

A spokesperson for Pitt added, "There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge - and the many experts who testified - to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests."

