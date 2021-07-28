Britney Spears has just gotten herself a new lawyer, and now, she's determined to hire a new conservator.

This is because the pop star wants her finances investigated. There has reportedly been a lot of money missing.

Britney's new lawyer Matthew Rosengart wants the singer's dad, Jamie Spears, removed entirely from the conservatorship. The attorney has already filed the necessary documents to formalize Jason Rubin as the "Toxic" singer's estate conservator.

A source revealed to The Sun that the intention of hiring a third-party certified public accountant for the award-winning performer isn't only about handling her money but also to investigate her finances also.

"She has made millions that her attorney believes are unaccounted for a Britney doesn't know where it went."

The source added, "The opposing counsels' team hasn't answered many questions about it either."

They also explained that if Britney Spears' money was stolen or unused unlawfully, Jason Rubin will be looking into the people responsible and find out where the money went.

The source also shared that the conservator cannot use the conservatee's bank account like "an ATM."

If proven that Jamie Spears or other people used the singer's money, either by a family member or business representative, "that would be a criminal offense" if the protocols set in place weren't properly followed.

This means that the pop star's dad or whoever is guilty could have jail time for unlawfully handling her finances.

In new documents filed on Jul. 26, the mom-of-two and her lawyer said that her net worth is now "shockingly low," and although no one knows what she would have done had she been in control of her fate and fortune, "it's hard to imagine how she would have done worse than her estranged dad."

Per the new filing, Britney Spears' net worth was approximately $57 to $60 million, which is considered extremely low than artists who have been on fewer tours and sold lesser albums.

The official documents allege Mr. Spears is not a professional business or financial manager. The Spears family struggled financially under his leadership and filed for bankruptcy in 1998."

It also cited that aside from Jamie's compensation, he is also paying himself "a share of the revenues generated" by his daughter's performances.

In fact, he was given 1.5% of the gross revenue ($2.1 million) from performances and merchandise sales from Britney's Las Vegas residency, which made about $137 million, and 2.95% ($500,000) commission from the singer's Femme Fatale tour in 2011.

