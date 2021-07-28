Is Margot Robbie shifting her career from acting to reality TV?

The "Birds of Prey" actress has recently confessed that she's obsessed with one of Britain's most popular reality TV shows that she wants to be part of it.

Speaking onLorraine with Ross King alongside her "The Suicide Squad" co-star Idris Elba, Margot confessed about her intense love for "Love Island" that she even threw herself a "Love Island" themed party.

The hosts asked her about the current series and confirmed, "I adore 'Love Island' so much.'"

Margot also revealed that famous director James Gunn is also a massive fan of the show "Do you know who else also loves Love Island? Our writer-director James Gunn is also a huge Love Island fan, and we'd talk about 'Love Island' all the time."

The 31-year-old Aussie actress and producer also admitted that they speak about the reality show more than their movie "The Suicide Squad" when they met on set.

The "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actress then made it clear that "Love Island" failed to connect with her.

"The current season, I haven't really gotten into it yet. I'm struggling to get into this season, but it's still early days."

She went on to say, "And with the lag-time of when you get the episodes in America, you know, so I'm a little behind, but I adore it."

Margot Robbie is expected to reprise her role as the DC Comics anti-heroine, Harley Quinn, in Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," which will be released sooner.

Idris Alba is also joining the movie as the man "who put Superman in the ICU," Bloodsport.

"How To Get Away With Murder" award-winning actress Viola Davis is also reprising her role as Amanda Waller.

In another interview with Access Hollywood, Margot Robbie revealed that the upcoming film is "The Greatest Comic Book Film Ever Made."

The first "Suicide Squad" film was released in 2016 by director David Ayer, but this new movie is not a reboot or a sequel.

Margot said, "Even if this movie wasn't as incredible as it is, it's still worth going to the theater just because it's so nice to be able to go to a movie theater again."

One character who isn't coming back is Jared Leto, who played the Joker in the original movie.

"The Suicide Squad" releases on theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6.

