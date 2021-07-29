Marilyn Manson asks the court to dismiss the sexual allegations thrown at him by "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, called the actress' claims "untrue" and "meritless" and suggested that they are a "key component of a coordinated attack" by women who want to "dishonestly seek" to monetize and exploit the famous #MeToo movement, in court documents seen by Page Six.

The 52-year-old musician claims that the 39-year-old victim and other unnamed women have spent a lot of months scheming and fine-turning their stories to turn the consensual friendships and relationships with him into "twisted tales" that reportedly bears no resemblance to reality.

Manson also claimed that the woman is trying to desperately ruin his image and artistry and on-stage persona with "these fabricated accounts of abuse."

The "Sons of Anarchy" star argued that even if Esmé Bianco's allegations were true, she isn't within the seven-year statute of limitations from when the alleged incident has taken place.

The actress' lawyer didn't comment on Marilyn Manson's latest claims.

Bianco filed the lawsuit on April 30 and accused Manson of drugging, torturing and sexually assaulting her between 2009 and 2011.

She claims that the musician tied her up, hit her with a whip and even cut her with a Nazi knife during an attack in 2009.

She also said that "The Dope Show" hitmaker forced her out to Los Angeles under the pretence of working together.

Bianco alleges that Manson wanted her to appear in his music video "I Want to Kill You Like They Do In the Movies," but instead, he didn't book her a hotel.

The "set" of the music video was also at Manson's home, where he allegedly expected the actress to stay and be on-call 24/7.

Manson also reportedly had no production crew at that time to back up and help with the filming.

In Esmé Bianco's lawsuit, she said she was deprived of sleep and wasn't provided food for four days. Instead, she was forced to wear lingerie around the house and was given drugs and alcohol to consume.

The singer also reportedly threatened and physically beat her and sexually assaulted her.

Esmé Bianco wasn't the first to sue the metal star for sexual assault.

His former assistant Ashley Walters also sued him for the exact charges, including battery and harassment.

