The WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart recently revealed that she underwent surgery to repair the right ankle injury she suffered during "Monday Night RAW."

According to this article, Natalya suffered the injury when battling Doudrop on Monday's RAW, in a match that saw Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeat Doudrop and Eva Marie to deny the heels a championship chance.

Natalya swiftly tagged out so the match could conclude after suffering the injury on the mat with Doudrop, and was then brought to the back by a medic and Tamina, unable to put weight on the leg.

She was also needed to be helped to the back as their match continued. The fans had not heard much from either WWE or Natalya regarding the issue from then.

A few days later, Natalya went on Instagram sharing about the fight and briefly stated that she's "unbreakable."

Natalya On Her Recovery

After that, they later reported she was scheduled to undergo an MRI this week, but there was no word on the severity of her injury so far, as well as the fights she could miss.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Natalya was okay the next day but could still not put any weight on the ankle. By Thursday, Natalya posted on Instagram about taking a flight.

The source has speculated that she headed to Birmingham, Alabama, to visit Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, where WWE sends their injured athletes.

Natalya Updates Her Need Of Surgery

WWE Superstar Natalya has gone to social media and confirmed that she needed surgery for the pain she suffered during the July 26 episode. The post included a photo of her in a wheelchair, Wrestle Zone reported.

Today my surgeon told me that I’m an anomaly. It’s been an intense week to say the least. All I asked was to be put back in the fight and FAST. Surgery will fix me, defending our championships will drive me. #UNBREAKABLE pic.twitter.com/KUfeVnPBoH — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 30, 2021

The 39-year-old professional wrestler noted that it had been an "intense week." She also hoped that the surgery would go well and that her drive to defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would expedite her rehabilitation.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE will not strip Natalya and Tamina of their titles before revealing the surgery requirement.

They also said that Natalya is expected to come back after at least a few weeks, although they will issue an update on her status during the August 2 episode of "WWE Monday Night RAW."

Natalya and Tamina have held the WWE Women's Tag Team titles since the May 14, 2021 edition of SmackDown, where they defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

