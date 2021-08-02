Bill Gates' net worth is on verge of pulling down the technology mogul from the list of richest people in the world.

Only months after announcing their split, Bill and Melinda officially put an end to their saga by finalizing their divorce this week.

Fox Business obtained the official document that has been signed by a judge, dissolving the couple's 27 years of marriage.

"This marriage is irretrievably broken," the statement read. "[The parties] should be ordered to comply with the terms of the separation contract."

The Separation Contract includes their job in outlining who gets what following the finalization of the divorce. Although neither party will get spousal support, the divorce settlement would cut Bill Gates' net worth in half.

With that said, people could expect that the $130 billion worth of the business mogul would become $65 billion as the divorce settlement could grant Melinda the other half.

As of the writing, the 65-year-old Microsoft founder stands fourth among the Forbes World's Billionaires List. He came after Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bernard Arnault, who secured first to third places.

If his net worth decreases to that amount, he would be kicked out from the list's top 10.

Bill Gates, Melinda's Divorce - Everything is Over

Although the divorce put an end to their decades-old relationship, Melinda revealed that she will not change her last name.

In addition, since their children are all of their legal ages already, the estranged couple no longer needed to state conditions for child support and custody agreement.

Despite their official split, Bill previously pledged that he and his estranged wife will continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they said in a statement. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was the fruit of the merger of the William H. Gates Foundation and the Gates Learning Foundation. Through the foundation, which currently holds the title for being the largest one in the world, they donated billions to eliminate polio and malaria.

This year, it already cashed out $1.8 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

