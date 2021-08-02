The Weeknd already accepted the fact that he failed to make it to this year's GRAMMYs, but he commented on the snub again in his recent interview.

In his talk with GQ this week, The Weeknd addressed his dating life and being sober to the readers. At the same time, he also touched on the incident that happened earlier this year during GRAMMYs.

The 31-year-old "Save Your Tears" hitmaker said that the Recording Academy only saw him as someone "not good enough" to appear in the event. Still, he clarified that he does not believe the opinion because he knows himself better than anyone else.

"When it happened, I had all these ideas and thoughts. I was angry and I was confused and I was sad," he said. "But now, looking back at it, I never want to know what really happened."

After going through that snub, The Weeknd said that it does not matter at all since it will never affect him and the things he does.

Following that event, he pledged that he will do better in creating and performing his music for himself, and not for the Recording Academy to consider him on its GRAMMYs list in the future.

Indeed, the singer only got even more inspired in creating successful albums in the next months. He went on to promise that he will do music for the rest of his life.

The Weeknd vs. GRAMMYs: What Happened Between Them

It all started when the Recording Academy announced its nominees for this year's GRAMMYs in November 2020. To everyone's surprise, several Black artists were removed from the list, including The Weeknd.

Even the viewers noticed the Academy's unfair treatment of Black people, with Herbie Hancock as the last Black artist who made it on the award-giving body's stage in 2008.

With the absence of The Weeknd's name on the nominees, he immediately posted a tweet and criticized Grammy.

READ ALSO: DaBaby Issues Second Apology After Homophobic Statements, But Something is WRONG

"You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," he said.

For months, people called out the organization for the snub. It took them a long time before they officially announced the recent rule changes for the Grammy Awards and how it nominates artists.

The award-giving body primarily removed the "secret" nomination-review committees to offer a transparent process to its viewers.

Regardless of the changes, The Weeknd just shrugged them off from his life.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family Suffered During Prince Philip's Funeral Because of THIS