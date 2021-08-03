Experts have spoken regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tense relationship with the Royal Family, exacerbated by the low level of trust Prince Willam has on his brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals and moved to the US with their son Archie and newborn Baby Lili, confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The decision they made to leave their royal roles and willfully speak to the media about their experiences in "The Firm," airing the family issues in the castle, has further increased tensions.

An example was when they held their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, which made many allegations surrounding race and mental health.

Their claims prompted Buckingham Palace to respond, "recollections may vary."

Experts Analyzes Trust Between Prince Harry And William

Prince Harry and William's severe trust issues stem from involving their wives- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, in their relationship.

A relationship expert for high-achieving women, Sami Wunder, believed that something happened after the interview that contributed to this assumption.

Harry and Meghan had unintentionally made their private affairs the trendiest topic as their confidant was feeding the media gossip.

Their friend Gayle King had spread information about the "unproductive" conversations recurring between the brothers since the interview sources reported.

Sami Wunder emphasized the importance of not leaking further conversations about their reconciliation, whether intentional or not. Until Prince William does not feel anything he says to Prince Harry can be leaked, a reconcilation is not bound to happen.

"It's important that trust is rebuilt on both sides and that both sides agree that this is a private family affair and is not for public consumption," Wunder reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Duchess' good intention could lead to more harm than good as playing peacemaker will only add fuel to the fire.

Niel Wilkie, another relationship expert, even insisted that the brothers meet "in secret," as inviting a third party to mediate between them is a bad idea.

"To involve other people as mediators may help but it may also make things worse," advised Wilkie.

The Royals' Peacemaker: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton had always been praised for being the peacemaker throughout Prince William and Harry's fallout.



The Duchess of Cambridge is consistent in keeping in touch with her in-laws even as they reside in another continent. As reported by this article, Kate was the one to reach out to the former Duchess of Sussex to "build a relationship" with her.

The royal had also shown effort in comforting Harry during his grieving moments at his grandfather's funeral.

It seems like Kate is doing everything in her power to win back the affection and good graces of Harry and Meghan Markle.

