Daniel Radcliffe appears to be interested in dabbling in the dark arts.

In a forthcoming episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the actor who helped bring the "Harry Potter" novels to life on screen in the early 2000s reminisced about his part - and that of his co-stars.

Radcliffe, 32, was joined by his current co-stars on TBS's "Miracle Workers," Karan Soni and Geraldine Viswanathan, as well as presenter Josh Horowitz.

It appears that after Harry Potter, Radcliffe has decidedly tried to widen his horizon by doing more roles that are not Potter-esque.

Case in point, for the third season of the anthology comedy series, Radcliffe's Reverend Ezekiel Brown embarks on a perilous trek along the famed Oregon Trail, a role that cannot be associated with anything Harry.

This does not mean Radcliffe regrets doing Harry Piotter. In fact, he's the one who joked about a reboot.

if the Harry Potter franchise were to relaunch - which appears no zero chances of happening at the moment - Radcliffe quipped that he'd desire an even bigger divergence from his original character.

Per PopCulture.com, Radcliffe told podcast host Josh Horowitz, "I would probably want to go with like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin." He added, "Those were always the two characters who I thought were fantastic."

It can be recalled that Sirius Black was played by Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, while fellow Marauder Remus Lupin was played by David Thewlis ("Fargo," "Big Mouth"), who made several cameos throughout the movies.

"And also like, I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they're like some of my favorite memories," Radcliffe explained.

Earlier this year, he revealed how grateful he is that his younger self experienced the role of Harry and the experience of being part of such project.

He told Empire Magazine (via Digital Spy), "It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole," he said (via Digital Spy). "I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky."

But because he was so young then and quite a bit less experienced with acting than he is now, he admitted to feeling embarassed when he chanced upon his green acting.

"I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously but yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling," he explained.

