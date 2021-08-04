Kelly Clarkson was ordered by the court to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock spousal support.

In legal documents, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker has been ordered to pay her music manager $150,000 in spousal support and an additional $45,601 in child support for their kids, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5,totaling to $200,000 monthly.

Aside from that, Clarkson was also ordered to cover Blackstock's divorce-related legal fees, amounting to $1.25 million.

While it may seem that the amount is massive, a lawyer explained that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host paying $200,000 monthly is an enormous win for her.

Family law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin told Hollywood Life, noting that Brandon Blackstock initially wanted $301,000 monthly support and an additional $135,000 in child support.

His combined requested amount totals $435,000. However, the court's decision for Kelly Clarkson to only shell out $200,000, potentially 50% lower than it could've been, is good news for her.

The legal expert explained that the amount deducted is based on Clarkson and Blackstock's incomes and their taxes and the percentage of time each of them has with their children.

But beyond the amount lowering down to $200,000, other factors the "Breakaway" singer has to consider are potential future incomes, especially if she makes more than she is right now. Likewise, Blackstock's financial situation will also change.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock got married in 2014, and a year later, they welcomed their daughter. The following year, they gave birth to their son.

Though the "American Idol" alum has been ordered to pay the amount, the legal expert said that it's possible to appeal to the court ruling if she wants to.

Cronin said, "While Kelly can appeal the ruling, she may not want to. Considering her income and the fact that Blackstock's income may decrease (it has been reported that he will move to Montana and give up his career in talent management) while hers increases and the fact that she was ordered to pay his attorneys' fees, she most likely will simply cut her losses and move on."

READ ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host David Faber Slammed For a Weird Reason [DETAILS]

Clarkson might not prevail if she did appeal, especially when fighting the $45,000 on child support.

"Child support guidelines are pretty rigid, and even though Kelly has the children the majority of time, Blackstock still has them about 15% of the time, and therefore is entitled to monies to help him provide for the parties' children while in his care and custody."

Kelly Clarkson has an estimated net worth of $45 million, while her ex-husband, a talent manager, is worth $10 million.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kid Vivienne The Next Biggest Hollywood Child Star?