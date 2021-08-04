TikTok star Timbo the Redneck, whose real name is Timothy Isaiah Hall, has died at the age of 18, his mother confirmed.

Multiple news outlets quoted and reported the statements from Timbo's family members, revealing that the social media star passed away in an automotive accident.

According to reports, Timbo died on Saturday while driving donuts in his front yard. At that time, his pick-up truck - which he named "Big Booty Judy" flipped and landed on top of him.

His mother shared the heartbreaking news, as well, in a now-viral video shared on his TikTok account.

"He won't be making any more videos - no more videos at all," the 37-year-old Tessie Hires told her son's 200,000 followers. "My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it."

She took her time to thank everyone who supported her son when he was still alive. She added that Timbo loved the platform so much and created a connection with his fans.

Since his death, multiple media outlets mistakenly said that the TikTok star was already 30 years old. However, his social media accounts revealed that he was only 18 and graduated from high school this year.

Timbo's family did not release additional statements after Hires' video, but his brother-in-law Tony shared a video on his YouTube account to discuss the incident.

What Happened to Timbo the Redneck?

On Tony's YouTube video, he revealed that Timbo was thrown from his vehicle while doing donuts. They are a form of maneuver in which a driver controls their vehicle to create a tight circle while accelerating.

"I don't even know how to start this. He passed away," Tony continued. "He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver's side window and the truck landed on top of him."

Tony is reportedly scheduled to marry Timbo's sister.

He then uploaded the final video they'd made together to Timbo's YouTube page, which the TikTok star only created last month. The family also launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses and garnered over $10,000 as of the writing.

